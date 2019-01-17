Armenia head coach meets with retired Real Madrid legend Raul

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of the Armenian national football team Armen Gyulbudaghyants and members of the coaching staff have held a meeting with Raul, the legendary retired Spanish football player from Real Madrid, the Football Federation of Armenia (FAA) said.

The federation said the coaching staff is continuing its meetings and observations in Madrid. They visited Real Madrid’s training grounds on January 16 and were familiarized with the infrastructures. The Armenian coaches were briefed on Real’s strategy in training players of different age groups. A meeting was also held with Real’s expert in charge of recovery of players, who presented the different phases players undergo after suffering injuries.

During the meeting with Raul, the famed footballer shared his experience and expressed readiness to assist with advises in the future also.

The Armenian delegation also met with Fernando Morientes, another former striker of Real Madrid. The Armenian coaching staff gifted Raul and Morientes souvenirs on behalf of the FFA. The coaches also viewed the Atletico Madrid vs Girona match.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan