Pashinyan to appoint 2/3 of Cabinet until governmental structural amendments are finalized

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Only 2/3rd of the Cabinet will be appointed soon until the bill on the government’s new structure will be adopted, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Cabinet meeting. He said 1/3rd of the Cabinet will not be appointed yet.

“As you know, the government is in process of formation and simultaneously we are discussing issues related to the government’s structure. Since I know that the issue is of great interest, I would like to say the following. By law, the government is considered as formed when 2/3rd of the Cabinet is appointed. We will take this path, 2/3rd of the Cabinet will be appointed, 1/3rd will not be appointed, as long as we haven’t specified the issues concerning the government’s composition and changes of structure to the last detail. One thing is obvious, the number of ministries will be cut and this process simply must be done maximally smoothly and predictably,” the PM said, adding that this is why they’ve chosen the abovementioned road map.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan