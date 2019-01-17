Armenian Ambassador meets Lebanese minister of culture

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan on January 16 met with Lebanese minister of culture Ghattas Khoury, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two officials discussed the process of Armenia-Lebanon cultural cooperation and the future programs, as well as highlighted the importance of further enriching the Armenian-Lebanese warm relations via an inter-cultural dialogue.

The meeting also touched upon Armenia’s two-year chairmanship in the International Organization of La Francophonie and the prospects of joint initiatives and events on the sidelines of it.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan