Armenian agriculture minister expected to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel during GFFA Berlin

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Agriculture of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan and his deputy Artak Kamalyan have departed for Berlin at the invitation of Germany’s Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture Julia Klöckner to participate in the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), the ministry said.

On January 19th, the 11th Ministerial Conference will take place. Participating ministers will also meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Armenian minister will also take part in the annual Berlin Green Week exhibition’s opening.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan