UAE State Minister invites Armenian President’s spouse to attend upcoming Dubai Book Festival

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Nune Sarkissian, spouse of Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the President’s official visit to the UAE, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Mrs. Nune Sarkissian thanked for the warm reception.

The sides talked about the cultural and educational mutual partnership between the two countries. Mrs. Sarkissian said Armenia and Armenians in general pay great attention to the preservation of the national traditions and historical-cultural heritage and introduced the history and activities of Matenadaran – the museum-institute of ancient manuscripts, informing that thousands of manuscripts, including also Arabic and Muslim ones, are kept in the institute.

Nune Sarkissian also said that she visited the Sharjah Institute for Heritage where she was introduced on the recovery works of the ancient manuscripts, adding that Armenia has great experience in this field. She invited the UAE experts to Armenia to get acquainted with the experience of the Armenian side and to cooperate with the Armenian specialists.

The UAE State Minister said she is well aware of Nune Sarkissian’s activities. Given the fact that Mrs. Sarkissian is an author of children books, the State Minister invited the President’s spouse to participate in the Book Festival in Dubai as an honorary guest.

In her turn Nune Sarkissian invited the UAE State Minister to Armenia to get introduced on the Armenian culture, as well as to deepen the Armenian-UAE scientific-educational ties.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan