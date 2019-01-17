Issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan should always be in spotlight – parliamentary committee chair candidate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The issue of Armenians who are in the Azerbaijani captivity must always be in the spotlight, Naira Zohrabyan – candidate for the Chair of the parliamentary standing committee on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs, said during today’s session in the Parliament.

“At the moment we have four Armenian captives in Azerbaijan. Two of them are citizens of Armenia, one is a citizen of Artsakh and the other – a citizen of Russia. It wouldn’t be right to say that we have a very serious tool regarding this issue. The excessive publicity of the issue often leads to undesirable consequences. We just need to regularly keep ii our spotlight this issue and try to get information from the respective agencies, the Red Cross”, she said.

Zohrabyan stated that if elected the committee will continue actively working with the Ombudsman of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan