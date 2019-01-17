Parliamentary committee chair hopeful seeks shutdown of worn-out Nubarashen prison

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Opposition lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan from the Bargavatch Hayastan (Prosperous Armenia) party argues that Yerevan’s Nubarashen prison should be shut down due to the bad conditions of the building and the convicts housed in the facility should be taken to the other correctional institutions in the country.

She was speaking during the parliament session today, where lawmakers are debating the election of committee chairs. Zohrabyan is the candidate from her party for chair of the Human Rights Protection and Social Affairs Committee.

MP Sasun Mikayelyan from the ruling My Step faction voiced an opinion that the Nubarashen prison should be gradually reconstructed, but Zohrabyan replied by saying it should get closed instead.

“I can hardly imagine a renovation. Perhaps it will be more expedient to build a new one. We can close it and transfer the convicts to the other ten prisons,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan