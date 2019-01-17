Two Iranians arrested in suspicion of narcotics smuggling attempt in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Two Iranian citizens have been arrested by Armenian law enforcement agencies in suspicion of attempted narcotics smuggling, the State Revenue Committee said.

Armenian customs agents of the State Revenue Committee have searched two parcels loaded with clothing at the cargo complex of the Yerevan Zvartnots Airport, and discovered that the clothing contained opium inside the material. The two parcels weighed 25kg in total.

The parcel was being sent by one of the Iranians from Armenia to Canada.

Authorities said the smugglers soaked the inner materials of the clothing in opium.

One of the two smugglers was apprehended on January 11 while trying to cross the border in the Agarak checkpoint. His accomplice was arrested nearby Zvartnots airport.

Both have been placed under arrest amid an ongoing investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan