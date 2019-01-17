Parliamentary committee chairs expected to be named today
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The session of parliament has kicked off and lawmakers are expected to continue debates over confirming chairs for committees.
The confirmation vote will also take place today, as well as debates over the bill on governmental structure changes and the government’s action plan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
