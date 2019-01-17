Road condition update: Some highways closed, difficult to pass

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 17, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is closed for trucks, but is difficult to pass for passenger vehicles. The roads leading to Mirak and Charchakis villages of Aragatsotn province are also difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Sisian, Kajaran, Aparan, Aragats, Vardenis, Spitak, Stepanavan towns and Shirak province.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to a danger of avalanche.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan