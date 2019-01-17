LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 january:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.92% to $1867.00, copper price up by 0.93% to $5948.00, lead price down by 0.30% to $1970.00, nickel price up by 2.19% to $11650.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $20655.00, zinc price up by 1.03% to $2489.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.56% to $38000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:01 Two Iranians arrested in suspicion of narcotics smuggling attempt in Armenia
- 10:00 Parliamentary committee chairs expected to be named today
- 09:44 Road condition update: Some highways closed, difficult to pass
- 09:07 European Stocks - 16-01-19
- 09:06 US stocks up - 16-01-19
- 09:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-19
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 16-01-19
- 09:03 Oil Prices - 16-01-19
- 01.16-21:26 CoE Secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.16-21:25 Belgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.16-21:03 PM Pashinyan to participate in Davos economic forum
- 01.16-20:27 Mine explodes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, injuring 1
- 01.16-20:13 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs refer to broad scope of issues referring to the NK peace process, including preparing both peoples to peace
- 01.16-19:43 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs exchange views on upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
- 01.16-19:27 Agricultural year should become maximally predictable – Pashinyan
- 01.16-19:10 Armenia is China’s traditional partner - Premier of PRC State Council congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
- 01.16-18:52 SIS refuses motion to cease criminal persecution against Robert Kocharyan
- 01.16-18:20 January 16th – UNESCO Beatles Day, or not? The story behind a peculiar fake news
- 01.16-17:39 Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan re-appointed deputy PMs
- 01.16-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-01-19
- 01.16-17:37 Asian Stocks - 16-01-19
- 01.16-15:49 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 01.16-15:48 Armenia nominates candidate for WHO Europe Director first time in history
- 01.16-15:46 Moscow expects progress in NK conflict settlement in 2019 – Russian FM
- 01.16-15:11 Russian military launches tank battle exercises in Armenia
- 01.16-15:05 Court expected to deliver Kocharyan arrest/bail verdict on January 18
- 01.16-15:00 New Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian Patriarchate
- 01.16-14:45 European Commission launches €13 billion infrastructure investment project for Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia
- 01.16-14:31 Bill on changing government’s composition not submitted to Parliament yet – Speaker Mirzoyan
- 01.16-14:28 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs begins in Paris
- 01.16-13:36 President Sarkissian proposes Mubadala Investment Company CEO to pay cognitive visit to Armenia
- 01.16-13:31 Parliamentary committee chair candidate vows higher attention to national minorities
- 01.16-13:28 Acting CSTO Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 01.16-13:28 Government mulls replacing Diaspora Ministry with High Commissioner’s Office or Committee
- 01.16-13:24 Armenian market, brandy, carpets: “Madrilenians around the world” famous travel project releases report on Armenia
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 5253 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3531 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1831 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
15:21, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1622 times Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation
12:47, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1342 times Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity