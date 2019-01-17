LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 january:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.92% to $1867.00, copper price up by 0.93% to $5948.00, lead price down by 0.30% to $1970.00, nickel price up by 2.19% to $11650.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $20655.00, zinc price up by 1.03% to $2489.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.56% to $38000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.