PM Pashinyan to participate in Davos economic forum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in World Economic Forum in Davos, ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Prime Minister.

“The PM is scheduled to participate in World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos city on January 22-25”, a press service official said.

The forum is entitled “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a New Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution''.

