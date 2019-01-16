Mine explodes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border, injuring 1

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Resident of Barekamavan community of Tavush Province Arman Mikayelyan has been injured as a result of a mine explosion on Armenian-Azerbaijani border at 15:00, January 16, ARMENPRESS reports Barekamavan community’s Facebook page informs.

“Fortunately, there is no life risk. The leg has been cut as a result of the explosion. It was possible to take him out only at 18:00 with the help of relevant units. He is now in the hospital of Noyemberyan city. Later we will inform about the health condition of Arman”, reads the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan