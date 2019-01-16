Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs exchange views on upcoming meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), StefanVisconti (France) and Andrew Shoffer (US) and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on January 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan once again reaffirmed Armenia’s approaches and position towards the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, particularly emphasizing the importance of productive interactions for reaching maximal mutual understanding and confidence.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the upcoming meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMthat will take place after their meeting.

