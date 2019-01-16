Agricultural year should become maximally predictable – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation during which the preparatory works of the agricultural period were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, during the consultation the operation of anti-hail systems, placement of anti-hail systems, fertilizers, irrigation water, exports and other issues were discussed.

Heads of bodies in charge presented reports. It was mentioned that the Government takes measures to install drip irrigation systems and anti-hail systems, as well as to introduce agricultural insurance system.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the task of the people in charge is to make the agricultural year maximally predictable for farmers and purveyors so as everybody knows what to do.

