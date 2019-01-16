Armenia is China’s traditional partner - Premier of PRC State Council congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows,

“I cordially congratulate you on behalf of the People's Republic of China and personally myself on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

For China Armenia is a traditional partner of friendly cooperation. In the recent years healthy and firm tendency of development of relations is preserved, political mutual trust continuously strengthens and tangible results have been achieved in the joint efforts of the implementation “One belt, one road” initiative. I am ready to preserve close working ties and make efforts for the stable development of bilateral relations for the strengthening of the practical cooperation in all the spheres for the benefit of the both peoples.

I wish you new success in this high state position”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan