Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-01-19

YEREVAN, 16 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 486.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.27 drams to 555.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 626.18 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 23.74 drams to 20249.48 drams. Silver price down by 0.26 drams to 244.04 drams. Platinum price down by 79.52 drams to 12546.41 drams.