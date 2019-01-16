Armenia nominates candidate for WHO Europe Director first time in history

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in the country’s history, Armenia has nominated a candidate for Director of Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO). At the recommendation of the healthcare ministry, the foreign ministry has nominated Tatul Hakobyan for the office. Hakobyan currently serves as the Head of WHO Country Office in Slovakia.

The healthcare ministry said that caretaker Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan and Hakobyan held a meeting and talked about the upcoming election of a new head for the European region at WHO, due in September.

53 member states of WHO are entitled to nominate candidates.

A candidate requires at least 27 votes to be confirmed.

