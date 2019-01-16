Moscow expects progress in NK conflict settlement in 2019 – Russian FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects progress in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in 2019, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a big press conference today, reports Armenpress.

“Another meeting of the Co-Chairs from Russia, France and the US [OSCE Minsk Group] with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled this month. Therefore, I think we can also support the conflict settlement on this direction which has acquired lines of delay, but is definitely subject to solution in the presence of good will of Yerevan and Baku and the support of the international community, in the person of the Co-Chairs”, Lavrov said.

The meeting of acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov was held in Paris on January 16 by the proposal and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan