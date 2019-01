Russian military launches tank battle exercises in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, has launched military exercises involving its T-72B tank units, the Russian Southern Military District said in a press release.

The drills are taking place in the Alagyaz training facility.

The military exercise scenario involves choosing firing positions during combat, position concealment and anti-infantry and anti-equipment battle.

More than 100 Russian soldiers and 30 military equipment units are involved in the field exercises.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan