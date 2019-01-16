Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs begins in Paris

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has started in Paris, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said, reports Armenpress.

The meeting has been organized by the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Earlier today acting FM Mnatsakanyan met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in France.

