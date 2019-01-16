Bill on changing government’s composition not submitted to Parliament yet – Speaker Mirzoyan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The bill on changing the composition of the government has not been submitted to the Parliament yet, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said during today’s session, reports Armenpress.
“It is the right of the Executive to submit bill for such changes, and it can either use that right or not. At the moment no bill on changing the composition of the government has been submitted by the government”, he said.
According to the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government of Armenia, the new government should consist of prime minister, two deputy PMs and ministers. The position of the first deputy PM will be removed.
According to the draft, there will be 12 ministries:
Ministry of labor and social affairs
Ministry of healthcare
Ministry of justice
Ministry of emergency situations
Ministry of foreign affairs
Ministry of nature protection
Ministry of education, science, cultural and sport
Ministry of defense
Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures
Ministry of high technologies and military industry
Military of economic development and agriculture
Ministry of finance
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan