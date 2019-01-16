Parliamentary committee chair candidate vows higher attention to national minorities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will always focus on the issues concerning national minorities living in Armenia, MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said in parliament today. Mkhitaryan, a former Diaspora Minister, is a nominee from the ruling faction for the position of chairman of the parliamentary committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports Affairs.

He said that the new government will demonstrate a “different quality approach” to the educational and cultural issues of national minorities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan