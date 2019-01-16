Acting CSTO Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Valery Semerikov sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Please accept my warmest and sincere congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia. The results of the recent parliamentary elections reaffirm that the Armenian people have hopes with the deep democratic reforms announced by you and are ready to participate in their implementation process for the sake of the good future of their own country. I am confident that by relying on this support your government will achieve significant progress in all spheres of political, socio-economic and public life.

We hope to continue and boost the cooperation with Armenia in the CSTO format aimed at further developing the organization and raising the potential of ensuring the security of the CSTO member states in order to counter the treats and challenges facing the international and regional security.

I wish you good health, welfare and good luck for the benefit of Armenia and its people”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan