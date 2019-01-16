President Sarkissian proposes Mubadala Investment Company CEO to pay cognitive visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today met with Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala Investment Company Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The company operates mainly in the fields of high technologies, telecommunication, energy, healthcare, real estate, infrastructures, education and science.

During the meeting the Armenian President thanked for granting scholarship to students from Armenia to study at the Masdar technology and science educational complex and expressed hope that this process will be continuous.

The officials also discussed the commercial and investment cooperation between the two countries. As attractive and prospective directions for investments the Armenian President suggested to consider the fields of renewable energy, IT, tourism, hotel and services where there is a great potential for mutual cooperation.

President Sarkissian also proposed to pay a cognitive visit to Armenia to get acquainted with the opportunities and develop partnership programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



