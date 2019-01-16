New parliament’s first heated clash: MP son defends ex-ambassador father’s name amid criticism, sparks noisy altercation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The first heated dispute has already taken place in the new Armenian parliament, just two days after the inaugural sitting.

The altercation happened as MP Arman Babajanyan from the Lusavor Hayastan opposition party clashed with Proserpous Armenia, the other opposition party, MP Arman Abovyan.

The parliament was debating the election of a chairperson for the foreign relations committee, and during exchange of ideas with nominee Ruben Rubinyan, MP Babajanyan also addressed several Armenian ambassadors and their activities abroad. He criticized several ambassadors, including former ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan.

But, the former ambassador’s son himself was in the audience. Davit Manukyan, the son of Andranik Manukyan, is a Member of Parliament from the Prosperous Armenia faction. He called on Babajanyan to stop the critisizm, but things got heated when Prosperous Armenia faction secretary Arman Abovyan took the floor.

“Everything that was said about former ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan is a lie. I will not allow for disinformation to be voiced from this floor,” he said.

Lusavor Hayastan faction leader Edmon Marukyan reacted, and then the debates turned into a noise and heated altercation.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan called for order and demanded lawmakers to respect one another.

“I am asking you to maintain respect towards the important institution of lawmaker, for each other and the chairmanship. From now on, if you have things to settle, leave it outside,” Mirzoyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan