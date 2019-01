Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in France

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is currently meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk in Paris, France, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said.

Mnatsakanyan is also expected to hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov today, in mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan