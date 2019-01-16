Korioun Khatchadourian appointed head of COAF Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Mr. Korioun Khatchadourian has been appointed new Managing Director of The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), COAF told Armenpress.

Khatchadourian will lead the Armenia-based team as we build upon our core development areas, namely the novel COAF SMART initiative, and the COAF Classic programs, which include education, health, social and economic development.

“I am excited to join COAF at this pivotal point in the organization's history. Over the past 15 years, so much has been done to bring change to rural communities of Armenia. The children of Armenia deserve nothing but the best, and this is exactly what we will do: always strive for excellence”, said Mr. Korioun Khatchadourian.

The newly appointed Managing Director will be responsible for all COAF Armenia operations and will report to Garo Armen, the Founder of COAF.

Dr Armen will rejoin the Board of Trustees of COAF ARMENIA.

“At COAF, we believe that harnessing technology and innovation will build stronger communities, improve economic development, and advance our key programs across rural Armenia,”said Garo Armen, Founder of COAF. “Following our Annual Gala's record-breaking raise of $4 million in December 2018, we have much to do and report back on. I am delighted that Korioun is joining a talented team at COAF and with his proven track record and accomplishments, will help lead our ambitious mission of empowering the next generation”.

“Children of Armenia” Charitable Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan