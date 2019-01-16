‘Brexit vote is bad news’ – European Parliament President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani called the UK Parliament’s voting on rejecting the deal with the EU over the terms of Brexit as “bad news”, reports Armenpress.

“Brexit vote is bad news. Our first thoughts are with 3.6m EU citizens living in UK and Britons living elsewhere in EU. They need assurances with regards to their future. We will always stand by their side”, the EP President said on Twitter.

British lawmakers rejected the bill with the EU over the terms of Brexit.

A total of 432 MPs voted against the bill, which has been approved by London and Brussels last year in November after 1.5 years of negotiations.

202 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The 230-vote margin has become the biggest defeat for a UK premier in parliament in 95 years.

In a statement to parliament following the defeat, May pledged to come up with an alternative by January 21.

“First, we need to confirm whether this Government still enjoys the confidence of the House [of Commons]. I believe that it does, but given the scale and importance of tonight’s vote it is right that others have the chance to test that question”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan