Iranian Press TV’s journalist arrested in US

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The US Police arrested journalist and anchor Marzieh Hashemi who works for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network, Armenpress reports citing Press TV.

“We were informed that journalist and anchor Marzieh Hashemi has been detained in Washington D.C.. The cause of the arrest is unknown, no formal charges have been pressed against her”, Press TV said on Twitter.

She was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and later was transferred by the FBI to the detention facility.

Marzieh Hashemi was born in the US. She travelled to the US to visit her ill brother and other relatives. Her family members told Press TV that they were unable to contact here for over 48 hours, and only recently leant about her detention. Hashemi informed family members of mistreatment at the detention center. She said her hijab had been removed against her will.

