UK Parliament rejects Brexit deal

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. British lawmakers rejected the bill with the EU over Brexit, TASS reports.

A total of 432 MPs voted against the bill, which has been approved by London and Brussels last year in November after 1.5 years of negotiations.

202 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The 230-vote margin has become the biggest defeat for a UK premier in parliament in 95 years.

In a statement to parliament following the defeat, May pledged to come up with an alternative by January 21.

“First, we need to confirm whether this Government still enjoys the confidence of the House [of Commons]. I believe that it does, but given the scale and importance of tonight’s vote it is right that others have the chance to test that question”, she said.

