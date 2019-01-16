Armenian President meets with ALNOWAIS Investments Chairman in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with founding member and Chairman of ALNOWAIS Investments Hussain AlNowais in Abu Dhabi, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

AlNowais Investments is an investment company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, that owns and controls a diverse array of subsidiary companies. AlNowais Investments owns controls and manages a diversified portfolio of companies which operate in multiple vital sectors, including: engineering and construction, oilfield services, healthcare, communication systems and technology, electromechanical and chemical industries, construction industries, real estate, hospitality and infrastructure projects.

During the meeting the company Chairman said he is interested in the cooperation with Armenia, in particular, by implementing joint programs in the field of renewable energy.

An agreement was reached to visit Armenia in the future to get acquainted with the opportunities and develop concrete projects.

