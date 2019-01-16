LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.44% to $1814.00, copper price down by 0.96% to $5893.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $1976.00, nickel price down by 0.31% to $11400.00, tin price up by 0.54% to $20470.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2464.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.50% to $39000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
