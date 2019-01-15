Court  delays hearing on prolonging Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention until January 16

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction was examining the motion of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia on prolonging the pre-trial detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan by 2 months on January 15, ARMENPRESS reports Vahagn Muradyan, an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office, told the reporters.

“During the court session the motion of the SIS to prolong Robert Kocharyan pre-trial detention by 2 months was being examined. The court asked questions to the investigator, prosecutors, the advocates presented their objections, but they have not finished yet. The session has been delayed and will take place on January 16, 11:00”, Muradyan said.