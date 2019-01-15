Georgian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.
“My sincere congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia. My best wishes for his success and for the welfare of our friends, the Armenian people” ARMENPRESS reports Zurabishvili tweeted.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
