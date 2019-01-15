ARF to convene general assembly, elect new Bureau

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ARF (Armenian Revolutionary Federation) party will convene its 33rd General Assembly January 16-24 in Artsakh.

The ARF, also known as the Dashnaktsutyun, said in a statement that more than 100 party members and guests from 30 countries will take part in the meeting.

The inauguration of the meeting will take place on January 16 in the Parliament of Artsakh.

The ARF will discuss its activities of the last 4 years, as well as strategy and tasks of upcoming years.

In conclusion, the ARF will elect a new Bureau – its supreme executive body.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan