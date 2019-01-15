Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Group of citizens voluntarily surrender small weapons arsenal to authorities


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service (NSS) has said that different residents of various provinces of Armenia have voluntarily surrendered illegal firearms and explosives after “explanatory works”.

By law, a person who voluntarily surrenders an undocumented firearm is exempt of criminal liability, if the person’s actions do not contain other crimes.

The NSS said a group of citizens from the Gegharkunik and Armavir provinces surrendered anti-tank grenade launchers, assault rifles, landmines, explosives, hand grenades and a total of 2000 different caliber rounds.

