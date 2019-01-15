Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian authorities inform that today, as of 15:30, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration