Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Justice ministry seeks criminal liability for defamation of on-duty lawyers


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice has introduced a bill for public discussion on envisaging criminal liability for defaming an attorney.

The bill foresees criminal accountability for insulting or defaming an on-duty lawyer or notary.

The necessity of adopting the new amendments “is associated with the fact that recently cases of defamation and insults against on-duty attorneys have become often,” the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration