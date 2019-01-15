Justice ministry seeks criminal liability for defamation of on-duty lawyers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice has introduced a bill for public discussion on envisaging criminal liability for defaming an attorney.

The bill foresees criminal accountability for insulting or defaming an on-duty lawyer or notary.

The necessity of adopting the new amendments “is associated with the fact that recently cases of defamation and insults against on-duty attorneys have become often,” the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan