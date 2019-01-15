'Armenian business is everywhere in the world thanks to which cooperation potential significantly grows' – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, on January 15 met with UAE Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber in Abu Dhabi to discuss the cooperation prospects in different economic sectors, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said although Armenia is a small country, Armenians are global and closely connected nation. And when he, as a President, talks about cooperation he means not only Armenia, because Armenians, the Armenian business are everywhere in the world thanks to which the cooperation potential is significantly growing.

The officials agreed that as a first step the UAE delegation will visit Armenia to get acquainted with the opportunities, hold discussions and put the existing proposals on practical basis.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan