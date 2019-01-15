Parliament adopts bill on creating 11 standing committees

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on creating 11 standing committees, reports Armenpress.

The bill was adopted with certain changes made by the ruling My Step faction.

96 MPs voted in favor of the bill, with 0 against and abstentions.

“My Step faction has made certain changes in the bill according to which it proposes to change the name of Regional Integration Affairs committee taking into account the proposals of the opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties. It will be called Committee of Regional and European Integration Affairs”, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said before the voting.

The ruling faction proposed to create 11 standing committees, increasing the number of committees by two. The Human Rights and Public Affairs committee has been separated from the State-Legal Affairs committee. Regional Integration Affairs committee has also been created.

The remaining standing committees are the followings: Healthcare and Social Affairs committee, Foreign Relations committee, Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sports committee, European Integration Affairs committee.

It is also proposed to create Defense and Security Affairs committee, State-Legal Affairs committee, Territorial Administration, Local Self-Governance, Agriculture and Nature Protection Affairs committee, Economic Affairs committee and Fiscal and Budgetary Affairs committee.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan