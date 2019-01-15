Yerevan to have new 20 hectare forest-park

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The city of Yerevan is planning to build a new forest-park in collaboration with the private sector, City Hall Nature Protection Department Director Khachik Hakobyan told a news conference.

The new park will cover an area of 20 hectares in the Nubarashen district.

Hakobyan said the area is near the district’s landfill.

He said a new drip irrigation network will be constructed and a variety of valuable trees will be planted.

“In the future, when the Nubarashen landfill will be closed, the forest area will also continue covering this area,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan