Boko Haram captures Nigerian town after ‘fierce battles’

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Boko Haram jihadist militant organization has captured the town of Rann in Nigeria’s Borno State, according to The Punch local newspaper.

The report says the militants captured the military positions of the town after ‘fierce battles’.

A source told the newspaper that Nigerian military forces had to withdraw from the town.

The town houses a refugee camp with over 350,000 IDPs.

Reports about victims were not immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan