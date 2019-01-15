Armenian minister participates in 9th session of IRENA Assembly in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, the ministry told Armenpress.

The acting minister participated in the 9th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi.

The session participants discussed the geopolitics of energy transformation, the socio-economic benefits of energy saving, the role of hydro-energy in the energy transformation. They also touched upon the impact of renewable energy on sustainable development, as well as emphasized the importance of sharing the best practice in the field of technological innovations and discovering the general needs and priorities.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is an intergovernmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy.

