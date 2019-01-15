Romanian TAROM airline enters Armenian market

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. International airlines continue showing interest to the Armenian aviation market.

The Romanian TAROM airline enters into the Armenian market, reports Armenpress.

The presentation of the entry of the airline to the Armenian market will be held on January 18.

It will be attended by representatives of the General Department of Civil Aviation, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies, the Romanian Embassy in Armenia, as well as the representatives of nearly 80 aviation companies.

