Garo Paylan talks about current economic crisis in Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan, ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament, talked about the deep economic crisis in Turkey, reports Armenpress.

The MP said the current situation is possible to overcome only by making fundamental democratic and economic changes.

“We face deep economic crisis, the unemployment rate gradually grows, the investments volume declines, the volume of industry has decreased by 6.5%”, Paylan said on Twitter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



