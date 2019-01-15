Second H1N1-related death reported in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Acute respiratory infectious diseases have a tendency of spreading in Armenia, the healthcare ministry said.

As of January 14, more than 1000 people will respiratory infections sought medical treatment in the country, and 837 are receiving outpatient treatment, 95% of whom are children, the healthcare ministry said.

The healthcare ministry said it continues monitoring the situation and experts are touring medical facilities.

At the same time, the ministry reported the second H1N1 subtype A-related death in Armenia.

“A 62-year-old man who died in a hospital from severe cardiovascular insufficiency was also tested positive for H1N1 subtype A influenza”, the ministry said in a press release, without giving further details.

It said the man had sought medical treatment too late.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan