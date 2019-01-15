Indicted ex-defense minister denies wrongdoing

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has denied criminal charges that were pressed earlier by authorities.

He denied wrongdoing and said he doesn’t accept the charges in a Facebook post.

“Just like during the time when the charges were pressed, now too I am insisting that the charges are unsubstantiated, and I do not accept them,” Ohanyan said.

Ohanyan is charged with “overthrowing constitutional order” in the ongoing March 1 investigation.

The March 1 case is a probe into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people, including two police officers, dead.

In 2008, Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian military.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan