Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to frontline positions during monitoring

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE mission has conducted a planned ceasefire monitoring in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact – southeast from the village of Leonarkh, Martakert.

The monitoring was conducted in accordance to an agreement between the government of Artsakh and the OSCE, the foreign ministry of Artsakh said.

Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain) conducted the monitoring from the positions of the Artsakh military.

The monitoring passed as planned, but the Azerbaijani side failed to lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

The OSCE mission was accompanied by Artsakh’s foreign ministry and defense ministry officials.

Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany) conducted the monitoring from the opposite side.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan