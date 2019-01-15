New Armenian Ambassador to Egypt presents copies of credentials to deputy FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Ambassador to Egypt Karen Grigoryan has presented the copies of his credentials to the country’s deputy foreign minister Hatem Tageldin, the foreign ministry reported.

Tageldin congratulated the Armenian ambassador on taking office and wished good luck in his mission.

The ambassador, in turn, thanked for the good wishes and vowed to make maximum efforts in developing and strengthening the Armenian-Egyptian relations. The contribution of the Armenian community of Egypt to the cultural and social life of the country was also touched upon at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan